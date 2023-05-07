Brokerages Set The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) PT at $329.12

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $289.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average of $305.91. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $398,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 3,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.