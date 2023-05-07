Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Boise Cascade Stock Performance
BCC stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85.
Boise Cascade Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.
About Boise Cascade
Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.