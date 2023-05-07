Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock opened at $70.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 340.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 61.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

About Boise Cascade

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.