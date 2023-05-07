BNB Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $324.85 or 0.01122113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $50.63 billion and $506.60 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,424 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,517.8423139. The last known price of BNB is 323.48920858 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1337 active market(s) with $481,022,540.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.