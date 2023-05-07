BNB Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $324.85 or 0.01122113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $50.63 billion and $506.60 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BNB has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,861,424 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,861,517.8423139. The last known price of BNB is 323.48920858 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1337 active market(s) with $481,022,540.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
