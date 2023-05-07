BMO Capital Markets Trims CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Target Price to $105.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered CF Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.15.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $69.64 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 52-week low of $67.95 and a 52-week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $87.58.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 56.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.