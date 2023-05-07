BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $188.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ECL opened at $173.67 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.