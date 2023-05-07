BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $188.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.20.
Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE ECL opened at $173.67 on Thursday. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.
Insider Activity at Ecolab
In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Company Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
