Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills Stock Performance

NYSE BKH traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.14. 358,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Black Hills by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Featured Stories

