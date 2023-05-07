BitShares 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.33 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.57 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003880 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003765 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001429 BTC.

About BitShares

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,964,321 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

