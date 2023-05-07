Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Rating) is one of 720 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bitdeer Technologies Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A -$3.92 million -12.06 Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors $1.10 billion -$3.85 million -11.69

Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bitdeer Technologies Group. Bitdeer Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitdeer Technologies Group N/A N/A -7.96% Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors -46.60% -66.83% -1.60%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitdeer Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitdeer Technologies Group Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 290.10%. Given Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitdeer Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bitdeer Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bitdeer Technologies Group has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitdeer Technologies Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bitdeer Technologies Group competitors beat Bitdeer Technologies Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

