Bitcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.34 Billion (BTC)

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $558.27 billion and approximately $15.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $28,827.07 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.00 or 0.00405854 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00112267 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025519 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,366,125 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

