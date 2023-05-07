BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Price Hits $28,944.06 on Top Exchanges (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $28,944.06 or 1.00001503 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $359.45 million and approximately $436,555.11 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002324 BTC.

BTCA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 28,885.60281058 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $436,805.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

