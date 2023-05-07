Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 193.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biogen Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Barclays lowered their price target on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

BIIB opened at $318.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.58. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $319.74.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.