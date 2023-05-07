Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
BIOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
Biocept Price Performance
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.27 on Friday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.