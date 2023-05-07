Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.27 on Friday. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

