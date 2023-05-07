Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,155 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 59,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.57 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 55.81%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Best Buy news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $402,655.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,409.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,413 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

