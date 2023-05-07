Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.45. Berry Global Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.30-$7.80 EPS.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $2,324,706.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

