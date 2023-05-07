Berenberg Bank Cuts Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target to GBX 270

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.72) on Wednesday. Moonpig Group has a 52 week low of GBX 102 ($1.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 283.40 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £469.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,961.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 120.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider David W. Keens bought 110,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £134,322 ($167,818.59). Insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

