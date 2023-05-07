Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after purchasing an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,061,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after acquiring an additional 353,739 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,355,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 140,577 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 57,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,000,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,927,224.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,850,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at $20,459,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,308. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

BSY opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

