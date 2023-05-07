Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.2-19.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.14 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.78.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $253.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,165. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $697,398,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

