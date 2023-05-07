BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.31-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.06 billion-$18.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.20 billion. BCE also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.12-3.25 EPS.
Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.53.
BCE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. 1,145,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.92%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BCE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
