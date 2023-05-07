BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42-25.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.80 billion. BCE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.31-$2.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.53.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.