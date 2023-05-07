BCE (NYSE:BCE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42-25.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.80 billion. BCE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.31-$2.40 EPS.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCE. Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.53.
BCE stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 131.92%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 107.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
