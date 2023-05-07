Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.52

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €91.52 ($100.57) and traded as high as €103.80 ($114.07). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €103.80 ($114.07), with a volume of 1,844,440 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

