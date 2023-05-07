Barclays Trims Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price to $26.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut Premier from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Premier from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of PINC opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Premier has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $38.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.77.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after acquiring an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Premier by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,771,000 after purchasing an additional 133,925 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Premier by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,423,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Premier by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,434,000 after purchasing an additional 147,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

