Barclays Raises Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Price Target to $120.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.80.

Ingredion Trading Down 0.1 %

INGR opened at $108.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $903,124. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after buying an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

