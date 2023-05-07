Barclays Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $21.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.

FWRG stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

