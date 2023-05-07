Barclays Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $21.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on FWRG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TD Cowen restated a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.75.
FWRG stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $18.95.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
