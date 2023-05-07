Bank of America Raises Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target to $164.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $190.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Insider Activity at Assurant

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 18.5% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth $350,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Assurant by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 5.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Assurant by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.