Bank of America Downgrades Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$47.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$59.00.

ATZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$36.30 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 52-week low of C$31.67 and a 52-week high of C$55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

