Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.78.
Bandwidth Price Performance
Bandwidth stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a market cap of $292.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bandwidth
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
About Bandwidth
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bandwidth (BAND)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.