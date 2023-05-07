Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.
Bancorp 34 Trading Up 11.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BCTF opened at $10.00 on Friday. Bancorp 34 has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
