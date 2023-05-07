Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.57

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 299.57 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 320.80 ($4.01). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 312 ($3.90), with a volume of 665,138 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 382 ($4.77) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.75 ($5.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,114.29, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

