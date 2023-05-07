Axim Planning & Wealth Sells 1,618,695 Shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Axim Planning & Wealth cut its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth owned about 0.33% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGJ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $586,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:PGJ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.44. 26,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,864. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.77 million, a P/E ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

