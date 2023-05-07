Axim Planning & Wealth Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Axim Planning & Wealth reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.3% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,813,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.