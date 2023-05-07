Axim Planning & Wealth Invests $44.85 Million in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Axim Planning & Wealth purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,485,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,000. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF makes up about 46.1% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth owned about 0.67% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 53,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,564,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KWEB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. 11,788,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,369,613. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.