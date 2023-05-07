Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.34 or 0.00025459 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $855.23 million and $29.09 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,472,379 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,136,529.230393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.64271065 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $23,875,954.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

