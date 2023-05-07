Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.58 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACLS. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.33.

ACLS stock traded up $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 575,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,088. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.49. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

