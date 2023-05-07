Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 173,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after buying an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,347.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 3.4 %

RNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of RNA opened at $11.58 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,886.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.