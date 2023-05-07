Avalanche (AVAX) Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $5.53 billion and $97.89 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $16.73 or 0.00057622 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00037770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006138 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001117 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 426,617,692 coins and its circulating supply is 330,554,972 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

