Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Shares Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 182.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.58% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $45,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 93,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 373,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,672,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 805,598 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 70,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AY. National Bankshares set a $31.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ AY opened at $24.85 on Friday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

