ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

ATI Trading Up 4.2 %

ATI stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. ATI has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATI will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 9,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $376,126.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ATI by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

