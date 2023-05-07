Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

ATTO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Atento has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Atento worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

