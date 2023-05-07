AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £130 ($162.42) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZN. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($147.43) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.67) to £119 ($148.68) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($154.92) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.32 ($149.07).

Shares of AZN opened at £119.22 ($148.95) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 9,399 ($117.43) and a 1 year high of £123.92 ($154.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of £113.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of £111.34. The stock has a market cap of £184.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7,404.97, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($2.03) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.51%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 14,844.72%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.19) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($292,378.81). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

