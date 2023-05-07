Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday.
Ashland Price Performance
NYSE:ASH opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $114.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
