Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $139.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday.

Ashland Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland has a 52 week low of $87.84 and a 52 week high of $114.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Ashland’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

