Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Arvinas Stock Up 7.6 %

ARVN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arvinas

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,745 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $51,529.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock worth $256,143 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 20.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

