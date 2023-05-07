ArcBest Co. (ARCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

ARCB stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.39. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,544,000 after purchasing an additional 55,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,957,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 513,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

