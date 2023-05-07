Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,975 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.7% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Stock Up 2.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, reaching $107.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,813,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,240. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.30 and its 200 day moving average is $101.75. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

