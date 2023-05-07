Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 9,195 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $861,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Stock Up 3.0 %

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.88. 8,595,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,684,374. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Stories

