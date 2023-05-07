Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 636 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,693. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

