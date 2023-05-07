Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 3,043 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.88. 1,233,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,721. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $211.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.64. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $2,904,589 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

