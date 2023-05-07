Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 150 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares in the company, valued at $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,129 shares of company stock worth $2,728,070 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,921. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $227.00 and a 12-month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

