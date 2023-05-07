Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $6.88 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Home Depot by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,718,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.91. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.