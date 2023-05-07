Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,842,000 after purchasing an additional 327,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,018,000 after buying an additional 247,425 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 155.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 399,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,170,000 after acquiring an additional 242,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $47.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $411.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.93.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total value of $323,094.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $323,094.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,146,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.88, for a total transaction of $1,649,434.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 977,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,643,319.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.