Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 114,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.93. 1,019,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,056. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

